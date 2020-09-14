All of the candidates endorsed by the Charlestown Citizens Alliance share Bonnie Van Slyke’s passion for protecting the natural resources and beauty of Charlestown. For Bonnie, that passion is in her DNA. Her father, George Bliven, was a leader of the opposition to installation of a nuclear power plant on the abandoned U.S. Auxiliary Naval Air Facility in Charlestown. In the face of fierce opposition, plans for the nuclear power plant were abandoned and the site is now home to the 227 acres of Charlestown’s Ninigret Park and 376 acres of Federal Wildlife Refuge. A vote for re-election of Bonnie Van Slyke and her CCA colleagues to Charlestown’s Town Council is a vote for thoughtful land-use management to protect and preserve our most valued natural assets, and the rural seaside character of Charlestown.
George Tremblay
Charlestown
