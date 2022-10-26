I am writing to urge my fellow voters in the 18th Senate District to vote for my good friend and proven community leader, Farouk Rajab. Farouk has thoroughly demonstrated his commitment to public service by his leadership as Chairman of Stonington’s Board of Education and his ten years on the Stonington Como Board. I have had the pleasure of working alongside Farouk on the Committee overseeing the creation of our Mystic Boathouse Park and seen first-hand his dedication to building a beautiful new vista for the millions who visit Mystic each year.
I am voting for Farouk because I am convinced he can deliver results from Hartford and be much more effective than his opponent at addressing the region’s critical need for jobs, vocational trading, health care, and school funding. He will accomplish this by working shoulder to shoulder with our great Governor, Ned Lamont and the Democratic Majority in the Legislature.
Farouk’s impressive career in the hospitality industry also makes him uniquely qualified to advocate for Southeastern Connecticut to receive the additional state tourism dollars its businesses and attractions so richly deserve. Vote Farouk Rajab for State Senator on Nov. 8.
Nick Kepple
Stonington
