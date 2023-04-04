So few times in life do people find their “soul mate.” Don Montgomery and Mary Ann Gencarelli were a prime example. They died one week apart.
Don took care of Mary Ann while she was at the health center (9 years), going there three times a day to feed her, while doing her laundry too. (By the way, they were together 45 years.)
Little did we know, Don was fighting his own medical dilemma.
I called him “Dandy Don,” but he was a “Teflon Don,” sticking by Mary Ann’s side no matter what, for that I commend him. Don could have died, but he didn’t. He fought the fight for himself and his beloved Mary Ann.
Both Mary Ann and Don were Christ in our midst. Our shining light, they showed us how to bear our cross and, like Jesus Christ, did not complain. Don never argued or ran away. He faced his cross and carried her cross. We must do likewise, people! THe race was fought so they could share with Christ eternal life.
You are gone, my friends, but never forgotten. Sleep tight and some day we will meet again
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
