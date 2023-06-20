Happy Father’s day to all of you dads. I know we all feel this way but I just wanted to say that being a dad was one of the most incredible events in my life. My boys are two gifts from heaven. The second you two were born and wrapped your tiny hands around my finger, you owned my heart unconditionally. I had the pleasure of being with you two all summer long during summer breaks and of course the whole year. I loved swimming in the pool, playing yard games and sports in the backyard.
I remember shaping you as athletes without you even knowing it. For instance, you two would wear a baseball glove and I would throw a ball out and we would race to seeing who could get a glove on it first. Simple but you were learning how to field a ball without any pressure of playing. Even with wrestling, you two would learn a couple moves in the basement and within minutes you just wanted to jump on me. You two jumping on me wrestling brought me many smiles and pure joy.
I love that you two did a few things that you wanted to do. Josh with lacrosse and Kyle with cross country and pole vault. I know mom would smile and say I spoiled you, I say we were just living life (ATVs, trips to Maine, the boat, and toys/video games ...). It wasn’t spoiling you, you two earned it with your only three jobs while growing up. Those three jobs I will share with the world. Lol. Job one, be a good person. Job two, get good grades. Job three, do not do drugs and alcohol. I’d say you nailed all three jobs!
In all actuality, kids just need your time. I saw fatherhood as a natural loving thing to do. To all the parents out there, knowing who your kids are hanging out with is powerful! I tell my students to hang out with good people and you will do good things. I sacrificed nothing because I was where my heart wanted to be. What do I want for Father’s day? I am content knowing I helped shape the fine young men that you have become. You two are my world, you bring me joy, and I pray I did enough.
To all of the dads out there, fatherhood does take a lot of time. But that time is is critical to every child’s development. To all of the moms out there that are playing both roles, Happy Father’s Day! Take your time everyone because before you know it, they are all grown up. On a side note, raising children takes a village! Thank you to all of my family and friends!
Josh and Kyle, I love you two so incredibly much!!!
Let’s all be a good person, wow does our world need that. Smile and slow down. Remember that video games are not a babysitter. Dad, thank you! Love you!
Scott Merritt
Hope Valley
