In these uncertain times in our country, I feel like I must take a moment to acknowledge an outstanding Westerly policeman. I recently had a minor accident and found myself unable to operate my vehicle, which had two blown tires. My cell had been left at home. This situation forced me to abandon my car and begin a four-mile walk home. It was getting dark and I was walking on the side of a very busy and dark road.
Officer Brian Bruno stopped and assisted me. He was helpful, informative and kind. His demeanor put me at ease and relieved my stress. He took me back to my car and made arrangements for it to be towed into a shop. He then gave me a ride home.
If Officer Bruno is representative of the quality of Westerly peace officers, then we are all very lucky indeed!
Mary Bannon
Westerly
