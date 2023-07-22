The General Federation of Women’s Clubs — Women’s Club of South County hosted its 23rd Book & Author Luncheon fundraiser on July 12 at the Dunes Club in Narragansett. Three hundred guests were entertained by three great authors who shared information about their books and fielded questions from the audience. The three authors were Luanne Rice, who talked about her latest book, “The Shadow Box”; author Emily Franklin with her novel about the life of Isabella Stewart Gardner, “The Lioness of Boston”; and South Kingstown’s own Don Winslow, who touted his book, “City of Dreams.” These authors were charming and informative. The audience was enthralled.
The Book & Author Luncheon is a wonderful success due to the community sponsors that support it. We can’t thank these sponsors enough. DiStefano Brothers, Saint Elizabeth’s Home Care and The Seasons Assisted Living are just three of the 40 generous sponsors for our event. There were also over 50 raffle baskets that were donated by members and businesses throughout Rhode Island. Chairs of the event, Linda Butera-Noble and Debra Zepp, and their committee worked for a year to ensure a successful day. Thank you to everyone who made this fundraiser possible.
This annual event is the main source of funding for WCSC. It enables the club to provide much-needed grants, called Grow Hope Grants, to local nonprofits to assist with their community outreach and to provide scholarships to women to advance their education. WCSC is part of an international volunteer organization that works year-round to meet their mission to provide community support. Some of the volunteer activities of our club include making monthly dinners at Peace Dale Congregational Church for their Dinner Table project, providing soup for the docks in Galilee twice weekly and cleaning up the roadway in front of the Narragansett beach through the RIDOT Adopt-A- Highway program. Our members are busy all year long doing great work in South County.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of the 23rd Book & Author Luncheon.
Nancy DeNuccio
Wakefield
The writer is the president of the Women’s Club of South County.
