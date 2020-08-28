2020 has been an unconventional year, to say the least. The society that we live in is changing by the day, and the year is only eight months finished. Still, amid the many changes and hardships we have all endured, summer still came and went in South County. Just like every year before this one, the leaves came out, the days got longer, and the sun’s rays reached our beloved beaches. This year, the question of what the summer season in the Ocean State would be hung in the minds of many locals and tourists alike. Each town had its own specific guidelines and protocols as they fit with the governor’s directives, Rhode Island Department of Health regulations, and the ReopeningRI recommendations. The Town of Charlestown took the lead with an unprecedented full-time opening day of May 23, 2020, the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. The town manager, Mark Stankiewicz, alongside the Town Council, made the decision to go forward with opening the town beaches. The details then fell to the Department of Parks and Recreation, led by Director Vicky Hilton.
There were many questions and unforeseen issues that the summer staff faced in the preseason. The COVID-19 protocols and procedural changes were spearheaded by Beach Managers Cody Clarkin and Kendra Hamilton as well as Lifeguard Captains Paul Tarasevich and John Griffin. Signs were printed, cleaning guidelines were posted, and the Charlestown beaches underwent a brand-new type of opening.
Of course, there was criticism, there were issues, but the decision was made and a commitment to excellence was expected. Charlestown Town Beach, Blue Shutters Beach, and Little Ninigret Pond opened for the season, fully staffed, on May 23 and have operated continuously through today and will continue to do so until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day. Not only did this decision provide for another year of summer employment for the lifeguards and beach attendants who have committed many summers to the town, but it also provided a sense of normalcy and resiliency to our residents and to our many visitors.
In a time where thousands have lost their jobs, been confined to tight spaces, and missed out on months of life, Charlestown gave us our jobs, got us out in the sun and in the ocean, and let us return to the place that we all love — the beaches!
This summer was successful, but it did not just come together. Nothing this year “just happened.” It was through the hard work of Mark Stankiewicz, Virginia Lee and the Town Council, Vicky Hilton, Ray DeFalco, Bill Clarkin, Cody Clarkin, Kendra Hamilton, Paul Tarasevich, the many beach managers, beach attendants, lifeguard captains, and lifeguards that we were able to have such a safe, fun, and enjoyable season.
Also, a special thanks to Joe Vingi of Narragansett Surf Rescue for his commitment to maintaining the certifications and proper training of the Town of Charlestown’s Surf Rescue staff. As this very strange summer season comes to a close, take some time to appreciate our most beautiful asset — our beaches. And while you are there, take notice of the professionalism and excellence of the valued staff still hard at work providing the best and safest environment possible. Another summer in South County has come to an end, and it was a summer full of change and uncertainty as much as it was of laughter and memories.
John B. Griffin
Charlestown
The writer is a lifeguard captain in Charlestown.
