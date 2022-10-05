What is happening on Route 1A? It appears to be open season on the development of Shore Road, at least on the section between Weekapaug and Winnapaug Roads. Initially we had the project proposed by Winn properties, owners of the Winnapaug Golf Club, and now there is the proposed addition to the Venice Restaurant and Winnapaug Inn.
To refresh memories, Winn Properties proposed a 150-room hotel as well as a banquet hall for 250 and numerous condo-tels on the fairways. A proposal of this magnitude would turn the once open fairways of this world-famous golf course into party central with all the noise and traffic expected for such a venue.
Not to be outdone, the owners of the Venice Restaurant and Winnapaug Inn propose a renovation of their restaurant and the addition of two new buildings to include a 32-room hotel, a conference center, pool, and fitness center, all of which will require variances for the additional parking and proposed building heights.
To get some idea of the scope of the proposed changes, let’s suppose the expansion of both the golf course and Venice projects are approved. Now let’s fast-forward a few years after the approval and completion of the extensive construction and imagine what this section of Shore Road might look like.
The new hotels, condo-tels and banquet facilities would result in a significant number of weddings and graduations that this section of Shore Road has become a destination of such magnitude that the locals have come to call it Resort Row. To accommodate the increased traffic, Tom Harvey Road and Shore Road have both been widened to four lanes and traffic lights have been installed at the intersection of Tom Harvey and Shore Road. Of course, to accommodate the number of cars.
As a result of a successful advertising campaign, the area is in such demand that the Westerly Airport has undergone a major expansion to accommodate the increase in the number of corporate jets and commercial flights.
With the increased noise and ambient light in the nighttime hours, many residents have sold their homes, resulting in a significant change in the neighborhood.
In the absence of a town sewer line on Shore Road, the increase in population in this area has had a significant negative impact on Winnapaug Pond. The increased nitrate runoff into the already fragile pond has resulted in algae blooms that have destroyed any aquatic life in the pond and doomed the aquaculture industry that once thrived in the pond.
With such a dystopian future possible for this section of Shore Road, we hope you will join us on Oct. 17 at the Town Council meeting and again on Oct. 18 at the Planning Board to protest the expansion proposed by the Venice. Both meetings are at 6 p.m. and both are in the Town Council Chambers.
Hopefully we will be successful and stop the renaming of Shore Road from Scenic 1A to Resort Row.
Edward and Nina Rossomando
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.