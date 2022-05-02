Westerly, RI / The Code / Tax Exemption for Elderly Persons:
“This exemption is intended to relieve the tax burden for those in extreme financial hardship. It is not intended to preserve or enhance financial wealth. Any and all attempts should be made to satisfy the tax burden prior to application.”
Let us make this addition to The Code:
“Payments of salaries, wages, pensions, and any other forms of remuneration for public employees, pensioners, contractors, or anyone being paid for services or products from funds derived from taxes, are to be limited to an amount that allows only a subsistence living (a subsistence living is defined as, “just enough money so as not to be in extreme financial hardship”). And this subsistence-living dollar amount (as shown in the allowed income section) includes all other income that the relevant parties may earn from other sources. Any excess amount earned will be forfeited and proportionally distributed to the taxpayers. No public employee, pensioner, contractor, or anyone being paid for services or products from funds derived from taxes, shall have an income that preserves or enhances their financial wealth or that of their families. Any and all attempts should be made by relevant parties to sustain a verifiable subsistence living-standard prior to submitting any proposal to increase spending or taxes.”
The rules should be changed so that ALL increases of spending and ALL increases of taxes shall ALWAYS be brought to the public for a vote and ALWAYS be put on the ballot for the general election.
The rules made by the state and town are not immutable. But if the administrators are allowed to make the rules unaccountably, they will be made to benefit only the few that have the greatest direct influence on those administrators and not the many who have little or no influence.
The changes that need to occur will be initiated by the electorate and those voted into office. So those in office must be truly honest, fearless, and resolute people. For they are the ones to face the resistance directly, act on our behalf, make the revisions we request, and put them on the ballot for a vote. And if they do not, we the people must bring it to a referendum vote.
All votes in this arena must take place in the general election. Otherwise the turnout of voters is very low and will not give the revisions a good chance of passing. That is because certain interested parties have blocks of voters that will always vote to their own advantage and to fill their own coffers. And these blocks of voters are well managed and informed by their handlers. Whereas the general public is not well organized and pays little attention to the workings of local and state government. That is why we are in such a mess with high taxes and extravagant spending.
Please vote conscientiously for fiscal sanity and for those who will implement it.
Michael Randeau
Westerly
