There are two classical reasons the Electoral College is unfair. First, states get one elector for each representative and one for each senator, so small states get more electors per capita. For example, here in Rhode Island, there is about 1 elector per 250,000 people. In New York, they have 1 elector per 700,000 people. The other reason it’s unfair is that, if you don’t live in a swing state, your vote really doesn’t count. That supposed advantage we have in Rhode Island is just an illusion.
The events of January 6th illustrated an even more compelling reason to get rid of the Electoral College: The rules are so arcane and fragile and they can be too easily subverted.
Direct election by popular vote would be easy to implement. The secretaries of state of the states and territories would simply report the tallies, and they would be added. This would also provide a natural way to enfranchise the District of Columbia and territories like Puerto Rico.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
