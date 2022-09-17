On Nov, 8, the citizens of Westerly will cast a vote on how we support the future of our town, and it is in the best interest of our town to vote “yes.” An investment in our elementary schools is the most important we can make in the infrastructure of our town, both for our children and ourselves. If you own a $500,000 home in Westerly, for the cost of 38 cents a day, we can support the children of Westerly, but that is not all. With that investment, we will also see a return to the taxpayers through the increased value of your home. By passing this bond, Westerly will be a better place to live for all the citizens of Westerly.
First, this bond will make Westerly a better place for children. This bond will invest $50 million to improve all three of Westerly’s Elementary Schools to prepare them for the next 40 years of education. Anyone that has toured these schools, or has children attending them, knows how badly we need an update, with issues of moisture and decaying infrastructure that cannot be fixed with small changes. The HVAC systems and interior construction in Dunn’s and State Street are both in poor condition, and the U.S. EPA reports that having improved facilities “consistently show improved scores on standardized test as school conditions improve.” By making this investment in upgrading these elementary schools, we are setting up the youth of Westerly with the best opportunity to be ready for life.
Second, everyone in the town that owns property will benefit financially from having improved schools. When families are purchasing homes, one of the first things people with children look for is the school rankings. “Economists have estimated that within suburban neighborhoods, a 5 percent improvement in test scores can raise prices by 2.5 percent,” reports The New York Times. That 38 cents a day for the $500,000 home could yield a $12,500 increase in the home’s value. It would take 90 years at 38 cents a day to spend $12,500. This increase is on top of the decreased maintenance cost we will see over the next 40 years for band aids such as roof updates, boiler fixes and other small fixes.
Last but not least, we need to make this investment for our future. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, “the annual average learning gain for students in kindergarten through second grade is higher than at any time during a child’s years in school.” These are the children that will be our nurses, our doctors, our insurance agents, and our financial planners. If we don’t take care of them now, in 20 years when they are entering the workforce, we will reap what we sow.
In conclusion, a vote for the school bond is not just a vote for the children and their parents, but it is a vote for the entire town of Westerly’s future. While there are a lot of things that divide communities, we can all rally around this project for the good of all the citizens of Westerly. Whether you’re an investor looking at the town’s fiscal responsibility, a homeowner whose children are grown, or a family just starting out, please cast your vote for Westerly’s Schools on Nov. 8.
Daniel L. Lathrop
Westerly
