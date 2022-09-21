Majesty. A true statement of Queen Elizabeth II, who served 70 years as the monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and head of the Commonwealth. She succeeded her father, King George VI in 1952, upon his death, and was coronated the next year in June of 1953. Since I was born that year and month, it is an interesting note. She saw many changes and personalities come and go in her reign but she was a constant presence. Queen Elizabeth II represented her nation well and really remained above politics. Her immediate family has had scandals, but she reflected especially well as Queen Elizabeth II.
Interestingly both she and her husband, the late Prince Philip, were great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria. Queen Victoria’s son King Edward VII had a short reign, which is likely the fate of King Charles III, who is in his seventies.
Timing is everything. If King Edward VIII did not abdicate in 1936 (the woman he married had divorce issues), the queen would have become Queen Elizabeth II upon his death in 1972 and she would have reigned 50 years instead of 70. King Charles III is the first modern monarch in Great Britain to be divorced in centuries. The monarch is head of the Church of England, which in the United States the Episcopal Church is part of, the state religion, although religious freedom is permitted in the United Kingdom.
I have been to England twice, in 1977 and 1984. I remember my first trip where I met the Speaker of the House of Commons and the “shadow spokesman” for the Conservatives or Tories for Scotland. The Labour party was in control of the government. The opposing party has individuals who focus on policies and issues to the ruling party’s counterpart in the United Kingdom.
I do want to point out local ties to our region of notable British personalities. Boris Johnson, who recently left as the prime minister, like myself and a number of local people, descends from Stonington founders Walter Palmer and Palmer’s son-in-law, Thomas Minor. Then you add Robert Parke (Massachusetts 1630), an early settler of Mystic. Through Princess Diana’s mother, Prince William, the future king of the United Kingdom, is a Parke descendant, as well as a descendant of James Morgan of Groton. Then you add Queen Camilla, who descends from the Goodenow family. I myself am a life member of the Goodenow Family Association. Many of us have that tie-in as we are descendants of Hannah Goodenow and Capt. James Pendleton a number of generations back.
Getting back to Queen Elizabeth II, I saw her in 1984 when on Nov. 11, those who died in war are remembered. I saw the queen and Princess Diana and I liked that experience very much as they passed by with other Royals. I did letters for some other papers so I checked on the correct meaning of Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, which in the United States is of course Veterans Day. King Charles III obviously has a very tough act to follow, after his mother’s service of 70 years. Queen Elizabeth II’s deportment and duty speaks for itself, whether one agrees with monarchy or not. But remember she was a symbol of the United Kingdom, and was really above the politicians of her country and realm.
In closing, I use Famous Kin regularly, and it can be seen on the internet. Also remember many notable people have local roots in our two-state area, including presidents, vice presidents, first ladies, and others. I will miss Queen Elizabeth II, but she served a record length of time!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
