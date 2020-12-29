In a recent letter Jonathan Schmid asks for more specifics on how to use course ratings to evaluate the impact on a golf course of proposed changes.
A start from the USGA standards and procedures would be Appendix G: The Golf Course, Course Rating and Slope Rating. Appendix G deals with “Course Measurement, Course Rating and Slope Rating, and Modification of Courses” and includes some nifty, illuminative tables. It can be found at: https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/handicapping/roh/Content/rules/Appendix%20G%20Golf%20Course%20Course%20Rating%20Slope%20Rating.htm.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
