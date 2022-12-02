I look to start my ninth term on the Hopkinton Town Council with some comments, and historical notes. My service is nonconsecutive but I need to mention Sylvia K. Thompson, who served 11 terms. She is a former council president. Like myself, retiring Richmond Town Councilor Ronald Newman, and retiring Westerly Town Councilor Brian McCuin, all graduated from Chariho High School in the 1970s. Brian and I were in the Class of 1971, which produced two other town councilors, Barbara Watrous and the late Lloyd Cook Jr., who unfortunately died in office. He was “Lisa” Cook-Martin’s first husband. Brian’s late mother Elizabeth McCuin herself served on the Hopkinton Town Council. Gary Marsh, a member of the Chariho Class of 1971, is on the Hopkinton Conservation Commission. Another deceased member of our Chariho Class of 1971 elected to office was Maclyn Thompson, who was Hopkinton director of public welfare.
The retirement of Elizabeth Cook-Martin, better known as Lisa, as Hopkinton town clerk is notable. Town councilors come and go but those who serve as town clerk stay awhile. In my lifetime I have now known six town clerks of Hopkinton. The late Edward M. Botelle, Jr., who served before I was born; Lawrence W. Kenyon, who was in office when I was born; Josephine Langworthy; Jenarita Aldrich; Elizabeth J. “Lisa” Cook-Martin; and now Marita Murray.
Notable facts of Hopkinton town clerks: 1. Josephine Langworthy was the first woman town clerk, and since her election in 1974, town clerks were unopposed; 2. Edwin R. Allen, the longest-serving town clerk, serving half a century, but not only that, at one point she was also Rhode Island lieutenant hovernor at the same time. I am proud to note two of my direct ancestors, Simeon Perry, whom I have two lines from, and Caleb Potter, whom I have one line from, were early town clerks of the town. Perry was also an early town clerk of Richmond. I would like to note Lisa’s maternal grandfather, the late Joseph Patnoad, who served Hopkinton for decades as the tax collector and ran the Lantern Glow, which now is known as the Lucky House in Ashaway.
Four notable points on Hopkinton history: 1. Hezekiah Collins, one of the freemen who founded Hopkinton, was a direct ancestor of President Gerald R. Ford through Ford’s mother; 2. Hopkinton in the 1930s was the only town to vote against repeal of Prohibition; later District 2, Hope Valley, approved it, and District 1, Ashaway, voted against it, with the Hope Valley margin making the difference; 3. On Sept. 27, 1975, a group of Hopkinton residents including myself visited the White House and saw President Ford in regards to the bicentennial the following year; and 4. In 1954, Major General Ulysses S. Grant III, grandson of President Ulysses S. Grant, visited Hopkinton for a dedication in First Hopkinton Cemetery in Ashaway of a cannon monument concerning the Civil War. I could list others.
In closing, I want to thank Robert Marvel for his service as he leaves the Hopkinton Town Council, and welcome Robert Burns to it. I congratulate our new council president, Michael “Mike” Geary, on his election to that post, and note our 2022-24 Hopkinton Town Council: Mr. Geary, Mr. Burns; Stephen C. “Steve” Moffitt Jr., and Sharon Davis. I ask citizens to check the town website for town government-related information. To call me directly I ask them to use 401-525-4131. I can be texted at this number also.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is the vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
