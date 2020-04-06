CONTAGION
Once upon a time many years ago,
When I was just a very little girl,
The aging doctor with his black bag came
To check on the little ones in our home.
Out came thermometer and stethoscope,
Joyce, Fay, Lynda, he called us each by name.
Pertussis, whooping cough, is what he said.
Highly contagious, no more company.
When the doctor left he stopped at the door
And hung a big red quarantine sign there.
Only to work my daddy can still go,
No school for me ‘til the cough is no more.
Some years pass, polio is the big scare.
Into an iron lung some children go,
Infantile paralysis is its name.
Highly contagious, caused by a virus,
Schools delayed their fall opening that year.
Vaccines were developed and changed the game.
Childhood, young adult, I recall it all.
Covid 19 invades decades later.
Keep your social distance is now the way.
At my age I am most vulnerable,
And I have compromising conditions,
So, staying home is how I spend my day.
Joyce Duerr
Westerly
