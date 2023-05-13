A Mother
A Mother is a giver of life
A Mother is a Father sometimes
A Mender and Fixer of many things
An Open heart and shoulder for comfort
A Tear Wiper and a smile giver
A Mother is many things to everybody
A Mother has lots of love for her Family and will do whatever it takes to take care of them
A Mother is a Wife and a Partner a Friend for life, who listens and helps in many ways
A Mother is a Cook and Menu planner who makes the most of a little to go far
A Mother is a financial genius
But most of all a Mother is true Love
Tom Nall
Westerly
