standing letters

Apple Rehab

To a nursing home I must go

Please forgive me, I’m a little slow

I have been here many times

To visit with family or friends of mine.

The clipper is neat and kept very clean

There are no germs that can be seen!

Decorations for the holidays bring excitement and fun

Keeping patients very comfortable their worries are done

Happy is the morning word

And happy throughout the day

Let give a salute to the Clipper

They really know the way.

Please do not hesitate my friend

Be with the Clipper and yourself

They will stand with you until life ends.

C.J. Knox

Westerly

