Apple Rehab
To a nursing home I must go
Please forgive me, I’m a little slow
I have been here many times
To visit with family or friends of mine.
The clipper is neat and kept very clean
There are no germs that can be seen!
Decorations for the holidays bring excitement and fun
Keeping patients very comfortable their worries are done
Happy is the morning word
And happy throughout the day
Let give a salute to the Clipper
They really know the way.
Please do not hesitate my friend
Be with the Clipper and yourself
They will stand with you until life ends.
C.J. Knox
Westerly
