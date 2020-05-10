“Moment to Moment”
A border of daffodils offers passage into the woods beyond.
A light frost sparkles in the morning sun.
The scene before me stirs my thoughts.
It matches in every detail the memory of many days in early spring.
Days shared, with others, days filled with loving fun.
A lane wetted by melting frost guides me through these woods.
Sunlight, filtered through emerging leaves, tinted by forsythia, colors the cool air.
My breath forms a pale cloud around me for a moment, then disappears.
Tiny drops of water sparkle on branches as they wait for the morning breeze to set them free.
An image of someone forms at a bend in the path ahead and becomes defined, moment to moment.
A neighbor approaches, then, pauses, hesitating briefly, before deciding not to walk with me today.
We share a greeting, but the distance between us hides her thoughts.
The hint of a smile that communicates, before the sound of words, is lost to the distance we stand apart.
She turns to return home. I turn to do the same.
The day has changed. It no longer fits with those long remembered.
My thoughts tumble one on another, each offering an answer to the loss I feel.
Thoughts remaining incomplete, abstractions without form, predictions without proof.
Fear of what has happened to others, in only a moment, remains. I have become disconnected from the past, as though it were a lie and no longer worthy of trust.
Memories, promises meant to guide the future, have become false prophets, images of a mirage, disappearing when approached for comfort. The confidence of being one of a specie, chosen to stand above all others, for all time, has been challenged. A sense of being, though binding one to another, offers no exemption from the struggle to survive.
Will it be the sound and fury of worlds in collision, predicted by the science of Isaac Newton or the neglect to follow the path to knowledge offered by Pasteur that will presage our exit from the human stage?
Are we to be the victims of an unseen enemy for want of a path not followed?
Do we have miles to go before we, forever, sleep?
Al Clemence
Westerly
