Turtles in Wilcox Pond
On a slate brown disk,
half submerged
in the pond a turtle
takes in the sun,
stretching out in a yoga pose,
legs and head reaching
far beyond the shell.
In the class at the Y, we’ve tried
the same so that something of essence
can reach beyond the density
of the body. But it is that density
that lets the creature be tucked in
later, happily at home where
there may be moon and stars
on the inner ceiling. Presently more
turtles climb up. They are not heaped together
but a congregation in quiet communion.
No social distancing, no hurry, a bit of a crowd,
yet they make room for each other better than we do.
So now with a mask covering my face, a hand-made
carapace of sorts, I am sunning on a slate brown
bench all by myself. There’s no sharing.
Others seem to swim by to benches of their own.
I feel amphibian trying to live in two dimensions.
The air is said to be full of virus and is supposedly
filtered through the stiff fabric that covers my nose.
No stars on its ceiling, but I feel how there is
less hurry, and a turtle-like communion with others
in the fact, without even knowing it, that
a carapace grows like bamboo (my mask is made of it)
by phases of the moon. It’s somehow comforting
that all our inner houses will need to grow bigger.
I stretch a little furtively and then lie down
on the bench. Soon someone passing will ask,
Are you okay? And I wave an appendage
to let them know, that indeed, I am fine
and grateful for their concern hoping
that rest has now been acknowledged and
rescued as if it had somehow become extinct
without any of us knowing it. For sure,
we will die, from a virus perhaps, but we can still
find a kindly place and begin to rest in peace.
Gunilla Norris
Westerly
