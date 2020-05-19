standing Letters
Turtles in Wilcox Pond

On a slate brown disk,

half submerged

in the pond a turtle

takes in the sun,

stretching out in a yoga pose,

legs and head reaching

far beyond the shell.

In the class at the Y, we’ve tried

the same so that something of essence

can reach beyond the density

of the body. But it is that density

that lets the creature be tucked in

later, happily at home where

there may be moon and stars

on the inner ceiling. Presently more

turtles climb up. They are not heaped together

but a congregation in quiet communion.

No social distancing, no hurry, a bit of a crowd,

yet they make room for each other better than we do.

So now with a mask covering my face, a hand-made

carapace of sorts, I am sunning on a slate brown

bench all by myself. There’s no sharing.

Others seem to swim by to benches of their own.

I feel amphibian trying to live in two dimensions.

The air is said to be full of virus and is supposedly

filtered through the stiff fabric that covers my nose.

No stars on its ceiling, but I feel how there is

less hurry, and a turtle-like communion with others

in the fact, without even knowing it, that

a carapace grows like bamboo (my mask is made of it)

by phases of the moon. It’s somehow comforting

that all our inner houses will need to grow bigger.

I stretch a little furtively and then lie down

on the bench. Soon someone passing will ask,

Are you okay? And I wave an appendage

to let them know, that indeed, I am fine

and grateful for their concern hoping

that rest has now been acknowledged and

rescued as if it had somehow become extinct

without any of us knowing it. For sure,

we will die, from a virus perhaps, but we can still

find a kindly place and begin to rest in peace.

Gunilla Norris

Westerly

