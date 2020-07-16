It has been my pleasure to be the Pastor of Gail Blair. Gail has one passion in life, to give out small booklets of the Gospel of John to people in her community. She believes, as I do also, that the Bible is God’s word to all people and those who read it will be helped in their lives.
Gail has one place where she feels safe to hand these to people in her community when she is alone: Wilcox Park. The reason for this is that Gail is blind. Wilcox Park is across the street from her home and she has painstakingly memorized getting back and forth to this park and her home. Sadly, she was removed from the park for passing out these small booklets of John and told she could not return for two years, nor could she ever return if she were to continue handing out these booklets. The reasoning for this is that some of the booklets were found as litter.
Gail offered to pay $1 for any book that the Wilcox Park maintenance crew returned to her ,but this was not sufficient, and Gail was removed from the park as a trespasser.
I am humbly asking the community of Westerly and the leadership of Wilcox Park to simply allow this kindhearted blind lady to live her life in peace by letting her return to the one place she feels safe and allow her to give these booklets to people that willingly accept them.
Jonathan Juneau
Exeter
The writer is the pastor of Wood River Baptist Church.
