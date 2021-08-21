Although there may have been no good time to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, as the president said, there was a good way, and it was not the Biden Administration’s way.
In the late 1960s, the U.S. Army stationed me, as a lieutenant, in South Korea. My duty station was Camp Carroll Depot, in the hills about 150 miles south/southeast of the capital, Seoul. One of my duties was the annual update of the evacuation plan for civilians in case of an invasion by North Korea. The chances of such an event were extremely remote, to say the least. But we planned for it nonetheless.
Those eligible for evacuation to the United States were American citizens: Department of the Army civilian employees on the depot, local women whom servicemen had married, and assorted employees of the Peace Corps and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) stationed in the vicinity.
Updating the plan was not a difficult task because my starting point was a thorough, intelligently constructed document. For rehearsal, I set up processing stations in the post gymnasium, with two-man teams of Army NCOs and native translators. Everyone eligible for evacuation was invited to the rehearsal, instructed to bring necessary paperwork.
Several dozen potential evacuees came, dutifully moving from station to station, presenting their documents. We told those whose paperwork was incomplete what they would need and how to obtain it. We cautioned them to keep all their documents in one safe place in their homes, ready to bring back to the depot in case of an invasion.
In short, we put in place, in advance, the required people, materiel, and processes, and then, crucially, rehearsed those processes with and by the potential evacuees and their rescuers. Such preparation in Afghanistan would have prevented the embarrassing (to us) and lethal (to good Afghans) debacle of incompetence we witnessed on television in real time.
A subsidiary, although not unimportant, point is that the right way most definitely did not include the president’s sequestering himself and dispatching his PR representatives to lie to the American people, asserting that the evacuation they were witnessing was not an evacuation. Will American politicians ever learn that telling manifest lies to the citizenry is not even self-serving, let alone right?
Happily, we never had to implement an evacuation from South Korea, and our troops remain there, 68 years after the armistice ended hostilities. Had an evacuation been necessary, however — even upon a surprise attack — both the evacuees and the administrators would have been prepared. This preparation was not an act of genius or remarkable insight by the depot commanding officer or me — just competence. We merely followed military doctrine and Army regulations. Alas.
Hugh M. Ryan
Westerly
