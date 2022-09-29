During the Town Council meeting on Saturday, Sept. 18, Town Council President Ahern repeatedly asked for a different proposal other than the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance that is being considered by the council. The proposed zoning amendment under consideration was formulated to allow the development of a high-end, destination resort complex to be developed at the site now occupied by the Winnapaug Golf Course. The council president’s request acknowledges that the parties that would be impacted by the council’s decision are far apart. Recognizing the position of the parties involved, the Town Council president requested that the parties “come forward with a different proposal.” In response to the Town Council president’s request, the following “different proposal” is offered.
It is hereby proposed that a world-class garden, arboretum cemetery be created on the property in question. The cemetery may be organized as a 501(c) conservancy. Since the current Zoning Ordinance permits a cemetery to be located on the property, further action by the Town Council would not be required. As for the golf course itself, it should be pointed out that the developer has little interest in maintaining the golf operation. This fact was pointed out during the hearing when the Town Council president remarked that the golf course itself was little mentioned during the six-hour hearing. The developer’s proposal in support of the zoning amendment emphasized the development of a destination resort with the golf course being an afterthought.
A cemetery located on the property in question would require little by way of town resources. Cemetery plots can be sold. There would be little negative impact on the environment. Open space and vistas would be preserved. The peace and tranquility of the neighborhood would be maintained.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
