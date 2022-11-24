To the Members of Congregation Sharah Zedek:
On behalf of the Westerly Friends Meeting, we’re writing to acknowledge and condemn the recent remarks of Kanye West about the Jewish community. Mr. West’s comments were misguided, offensive, and dangerous, particularly given his position of influence in popular culture and among young people.
It is our hope that the unequivocal rebuke of his words by the music and fashion industries, and the resulting financial consequences, have illustrated to his fans that intolerance against religious groups is unacceptable in any form.
The Westerly Friends Meeting stands in solidarity with the Jewish community across the world, and especially our neighbors here in Westerly. We are holding your Congregation in the light.
Edie Morren and Ann Watkins
Westerly
The writers are co-clerks of the Westerly Friends Meeting.
