WADE HUSING, Chariho, Wrestling, Junior; Husing, finished unbeaten in the South County Invitational and placed first at 120 pounds. Three of Husing’s wins were pins. Chariho finished second as a team.

DANTE WILK, Westerly, Boys Basketball, Senior; Wilk, scored 23 points and had eight assists as Westerly opened the season with a victory over longtime rival Chariho. Wilk also contributed five rebounds.

