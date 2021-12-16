I didn’t even read the article by Mark Garceau as the headline to the article a friend sent was way too cringe and I was looking to enjoy my day off from work.
And as I logged onto the Westerly Sun’s webpage, my cringe suspicions were clarified as I read the first sentence. “Well, it was December 2021, and COVID-19 was still here.” So cringe.
First off, it’s Sars-Cov2, a coronavirus and if you are a subscriber to science, such as myself, you should be able to grasp the concept that the science behind wearing a mask is eerily similar to the science behind waterboarding.
When you waterboard someone, you are preventing oxygen from reaching their lungs, which is exactly what wearing a mask does. We cannot prove that masks prevents Sars-Cov2, a coronavirus, but we can prove that it prevents oxygen flow. We are only told to believe that it prevents COVID-19, which many of us do.
Although waterboarding is an extreme example of impeded oxygen flow, wearing a mask when the dew point is reached and the atmosphere becomes saturated, which results in excess water vapor in the environment, hence “morning dew,” is on the same spectrum.
With that said, it is fair to access that the mask mandate is reckless endangerment of one of our most vulnerable populations: our children.
We could also file the vaccine mandate under this same reckless endangerment statute because of the stats on the VAERS database which the CDC calls “the nation’s early warning system that monitors the safety of vaccines after they are authorized or licensed for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”
Within this database you would find these stats on the three FDA approved Sars-Cov2, a coronavirus, vaccines: 18,000 deaths, 26,000 permanently disabled, 90,000 hospitalizations, 11,000 Bell’s palsy — these were under the 900,000 reported adverse effects due to the vaccine. (It is noted that many could be fabricated but the CDC would not use the system if there was not a credibility paper trail.)
It is often said that a society should be judged on how well it treats its children. I would imagine mandating our children into not one, but two situations of reckless endangerment would not get the highest grade.
Second, the biggest fallacy we face as a society is assuming there was a normal or truth to begin with. There is no such thing as normal, so therefore there can be no new normal.
I feel like Mr. Garceau’s article is all but an empty projection to deflect what took place at the Westerly School Committee meeting the other night, which was a group of parents holding the school accountable for putting softcore porn in the schools library. Don’t believe me? That’s fine, I’m not in the convincing business. Read “Gender Queer” and let me know where you think it falls on the decency sprectrum.
Justin Mazzarese
Groton
