Here we go again. At the March 8 Town Council meeting the CCA-controlled Town Council and Budget Commission attempted to slip in a change to the budget using improper accounting procedures to cover the grossly under-estimated animal shelter costs. The taxpayer-approved budget for the shelter was $400,000; the new estimate puts the cost to the town at approximately $892,000, resulting in a 100% overrun of the original estimate. I am in complete favor of an animal shelter, as I’m sure most of the town is, but the process has to be done correctly according to proper procedure.
The proposal to cover this gross overrun was to shuffle $415,965 in funds already approved for the Kings Factory Road culverts to the animal shelter. These culvert funds had been approved over a three-year period by the taxpayers in three separate referendums. We are now told the project may not be needed; therefore there is “surplus/free” money available for other purposes, i.e. the animal shelter (sound familiar?).
They wanted to reappropriate this money, not by asking the taxpayers to approve it at referendum as our charter requires, but to allow the Town Council by a majority vote to approve it outside of a referendum. Because we approve expenditures by referendum, the process that they are attempting to use is not proper. Instead, the town should return this unneeded money to the General Fund. Then appropriate new funds from within the General Fund to pay for the increased costs of the animal shelter to be approved by referendum. I’ve yet to see any legal writings, such as the RIGL’s, that indicate budget funds/accounts outside the General Fund can be randomly moved around, i.e. rob Peter to pay Paul, once a budget is approved.
If the Town Council is able to ignore taxpayers’ decisions made at referendum by a majority vote of the Town Council, there is nothing to keep more capital projects from accumulating unneeded cash only to see that cash used for different projects that were never seen by or approved by the taxpayer at referendum. This is a precedent we cannot allow! We don’t ever want to experience again a situation where just because there was supposedly “surplus/free” money available, the town administrator and chair of the Budget Commission were soliciting capital project bids for a recreation center the taxpayers had not reviewed, and subsequently did not approve by referendum.
My concern is not whether the animal shelter project is a good one or not. The problem is the shortcut by which the town is attempting to fund the discrepancy with minimal transparency. You have to ask why was there a 100% overrun when preliminary bids for the animal shelter had been received over a year ago, prior to budget approval?
I helped write a town fund balance policy. One of the main purposes of the policy was to avoid exactly what is now happening with the animal shelter shuffle. But, unfortunately the CCA-controlled current and past Town Councils have chosen to ignore good accounting practices.
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
