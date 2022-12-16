Of the apparent scientific Environmental Assessment prepared by the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, sections 5.10 Land Use and 5.12 Noise are particularly noteworthy.
From 5.10: “Compatibility of existing and planned land uses in the vicinity of an airport is usually associated with the extent of aircraft-noise impacts from the airport, as well as safety concerns with the land located beneath protected airspace. Land uses that occur adjacent to and within the bounds of airport property involving residential, recreational and airport use,” accurately describe land uses in the vicinity of the Westerly Airport. The section continues: “Residential development within proximity of an airport is not typically regarded as compatible due to the noise associated aircraft operations.”
From 5.12: “The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) has determined that for airport noise analysis, the cumulative noise exposure of individuals to noise resulting from aviation activities must be established in terms of yearly day/night average sound level (DNL) as FAA’s primary metric.” The acquisition of 44 Alternative 3 or 162 Alternative 2 avigation easements are located entirely within residential/recreational areas surrounding the Westerly State Airport.
The EA determined “the acquisition of avigation easements and the removal of trees on and off airport property will not lead to larger aircraft using the airport nor will it lead to an increase in the number of operations conducted at the facility, therefore a noise analysis is not required.” Mr. Nocosia-Rusin, FAA Airport Capacity Program Manager would beg to differ with that assertion. He commented at the Sept. 26, 2018, meeting at the Westerly Airport that was planned by RIAC that he had “Observed a switch from single and twin engine planes to corporate or business jets over the past 10 years. Good for local economy, more commerce. Bad for noise.” Imagine Alternative 2 being carried out!
Results of the EA specify that Alternative 3 –Partial Clear involving 22 tree removal acres and 44 AE takings and Alternative 2 –Full Clear proposing 250 tree clearing acres and 162 AE takings would be required.
It is RIAC’s determination, therefore, that long-term noise impacts resulting from this proposed easement acquisition/tree removal project are not anticipated.
I ask RIAC and Stentec officials to take an April to September rental adjacent to the Westerly Airport then report their findings at the end of that period. Even if one wasn’t the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree, he/she would soon discover that the AE takings represent little more than an arrogant, deceitful expansion of airport property to increase the number of aircraft and airport use for its own selfish purposes at the expense of Westerly’s residential communities, their quality of life and destruction of wildlife habitats.
Do not forget what RIAC President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad said regarding his 2019 General Aviation Strategic Business Plan: “RIAC alone cannot and should not decide the future of these airports and at what scale they will operate.”
Try pulling another one over on us — we think not! Residents, you have until Jan. 10, 2023, to comment. PLEASE email Gregg.cohen@stentec.com to register your support for Project number 179450268, Alternate 1 No Clear, and leave us alone! You might also let this council know not to try anything stupid, as well.
Hatsy Moore
Westerly
