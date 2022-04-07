I am happy to report that on March 7, the Westerly Town Council did adopt and submit a Resolution to the General Assembly opposing Bill 2022—H6638 entitled “An Act Relating To Towns And Cities – Zoning Ordinances” and it requested that our legislators do so as well.
I would submit that if the town actually counted the number of property owners renting out their properties that former Town Manager Rooney claimed was in the hundreds, the town would meet its affordable housing quota.
Hatsy H. Moore
Westerly
