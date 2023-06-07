I apologize for misinformation I unintentionally provided in my letter to the editor of May 27 (“Bingo ‘game’ weaponization was unfair”). I accused Louise Dinsmore of copying and disseminating the Bingo email and card at the May 16 Richmond Town Council meeting. She contacted me and stated she did not do so. I neglected to exercise due diligence in confirming who was responsible, and instead relied on hearsay. Truth and honesty matter. I sincerely regret incriminating Louise.
The fact remains that someone obtained and made copies of a personal email and chose to waste the Richmond Town Council’s time by sharing it with all attendees at the council meeting. The obvious intention was to sully the Richmond Democratic Town Committee in general and Democratic applicants for the Zoning Board in particular.
At this point, who committed the act may be irrelevant, but unfortunately they achieved the result they intended: Three Republican council members blackballed two qualified Democratic applicants. They did however vote to appoint former Rhode Island representative, election denier, Jan. 6 attendee, anti-masker Justin Price as an alternate on the Zoning Board, after Councilors Trimmer and Colasante lobbed him these two hard-hitting questions: “You’ve lived in Richmond how long?” and “You were in the General Assembly how long?” It’s news to me that length of residency equates with competency, or that serving in the General Assembly counts no matter how terribly you performed.
I’m done with Bingo. Time to learn the rules of Euchre.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
