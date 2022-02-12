On Jan. 25 at the Parks and Recreation public meeting, Town Council President Debra Carney proposed a joint venture with PVD Food Trucks and the Chamber of Commerce. As described by Ms. Carney and Mr. Eric Weiner, starting monthly in May through October, 12 to 15 food trucks serving between 400 and 700 people will be in Ninigret Park for the concert and film series. The concerts and films would be moved to Thursdays to accommodate Mr. Weiner’s food trucks.
The joint venture is supported by Chamber President Heather Paliotta as an income generator for the Chamber. The Chamber will license and run the beer and wine truck. The Economic Improvement Commission also supports the venture, despite the fact it would not in anyway enhance business for local proprietors, rather the opposite, sending people to Mr. Weiner’s trucks, of which he has 9,000 nationwide. The films and concerts are meant for families; selling alcohol is not allowed.
No income will be generated for the Parks and Recreation Department or the town, yet the town will provide policing, and the Ambulance Corps will be on call. Port-a Pottys, paid for by the vendor, will be required, and a massive clean-up after each event (Mr. Weiner reported his company cleans up the next day). We all know the likelihood of wind at Ninigret Park; trash is major concern.
Carney said, “I think it is a wonderful idea” to have six large events in Ninigret Park just before the townwide survey results will be reviewed by the council.
The survey results are clear. Residents said no to more large events, and no to the commercialization of Ninigret Park.
The Town Council just last month agreed to and approved a renewed Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the refuge, which states in part “provide notification to the Service (USFW) of Park plans, specific project proposals and event schedules prior to approval by the Town.” To my knowledge, USFW Manager Vandermore had not been notified.
The purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding is to manage park activities consistent with the original land transfer “to improve fish and wildlife habitats”. Supporting this agreement requires the town to limit projects and events which will increase noise and light encroachment onto the Refuge.
Ninigret Refuge is a major East Coast flyway stopover for migrating birds. With habitat loss nationwide, our refuge is critical habitat, which Charlestown must preserve.
How to justify paying $75,000 for a townwide survey and ignore the residents wishes AND to go back on the town’s agreement just 30 days old with its partner and neighbor, USFW?
To be clear, a couple of non-alcohol food trucks on the concert and film nights would be a nice addition. This venture is crass commercialism of Ninigret Park.
The Town Council’s next regular monthly meeting is Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., virtual online. To express your thoughts, simply email Town Clerk Amy Weinreich at ARWeinreich@charlestownri.org to be forwarded to the council’s Monday meeting. You can also log in to the meeting by going to Charlestownri.org and clicking on Virtual Meetings for the live link. The public can speak at these meetings.
Let your voice be heard.
Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
