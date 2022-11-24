We have lots of great people in our community. Some are cashiers and the rest of us are customers. We are entering the busy Christmas season where everyone will be scrambling to get gifts and specialty foods. In the midst of it all there can be a lot of stress — waiting in lines, maneuvering crowded store aisles and parking lots and dealing with bad weather.
Mixed in with this busyness, many will also be experiencing a variety of emotions based on what they are dealing with in their personal lives. Some have lost family members this year and are grieving. Some have just moved to the area, experienced a job layoff, have a serious illness or know someone who is dying. Some have family members away serving in the military. Some are lonely and some are living on very tight budgets.
I bring up these scenarios because whether you are a cashier or customer, you deserve to be treated with gentleness, kindness and friendliness, so I encourage everyone to keep this in mind when in the stores this season. Sometimes being kind to someone even when we don’t feel well ourselves can help turn our own attitude around because we’ve helped another human being.
For cashiers, be warm and friendly to everyone that comes in your store line. Smile. Speak a kind word. Likewise, customers, do the same toward the cashiers who are working hard for not much money to get you in and out of their line as quickly as possible.
We are, after all, all floating through space together on this large blue marble called earth and we are here to make life better for one another, to love, and to learn to love. Christmas is all about love coming into the world to save our souls, so if you treat others with love, you are the embodiment of the meaning of Christmas. Thank you.
Linda Norton
Pawcatuck
