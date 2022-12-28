It’s a wonderful feeling to have been elected to serve my third term on the Westerly Town Council. A big thank you to everyone who voted for me, and as in my prior terms, I will always strive to do the right thing.
The voters have now placed their trust in me for the third time, which speaks volumes to me because my campaign wasn’t officially endorsed or financially supported by any political committee or organization. My election was supported by the people of our wonderful township, past and present, from varied backgrounds and political affiliations. My campaign also kept expenses very low, approximately $800 in total, and every penny was spent at local businesses. My promise in the early stages of the campaign was to keep the account under $1,000 total, with no more than $100 from any individual contributor, and we did just that.
As many are aware, I was the first local elected official affected by term limits (in 2020). Being off the council these past couple years has afforded me the opportunity to gain a fresh perspective; to see things through a different lens. Moving forward, rest assured that I will do my best in every manner, always striving to do the right thing, and to treat private citizens with dignity and respect, especially when coming forward to speak during public comments at council meetings.
May everyone have good health, wealth, and happiness in the new year. Cheers to one and all, and may God bless everyone. Happy New Year!
Bill Aiello
Bradford
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
