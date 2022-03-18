Reading about the petty beefs the School Committee seems to have with angry taxpayers, I’m reminded of a taunt my sister used when confronting her whining children: “Wah-wah-wah, I’m going to call the wahmbulance!” And the more political Truman retort, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Frankly, you School Committee members need to get over yourselves and face the fact that the Chariho community of towns is not East Greenwich or Barrington. We demand better performance for our hard-earned dollars, NOW!
I can’t remember when I last supported a Chariho budget. I personally will never support a school system that continues the brain-destroying sport of football.
I also will not support a system that hires teachers with general master’s degrees and teach from workbooks instead of subject matter master’s and teach from intense interest, personal skill, knowledge and accomplishments in their subject.
I also will never support a school system that does not have mandatory drug testing of all staff, and a zero-tolerance policy and automatic firing for discovered usage, especially now that a just-published, huge research study on cannabis usage in teens leading to schizophrenia. (“Adolescent cannabis use and later development of schizophrenia: An updated systematic review of longitudinal studies,” Jan. 11, 2022, https://doi.org/10.1002/jclp.23312.) Addled brains of staff are surely never going to recognize and discipline students for their own illegal drug use.
And, I will never support a dismally failing Alternative Education School that supports drugging children with the methamphetamines Ritalin or Adderall instead of nourishing their brains with much-needed micronutrients. Just Google the term “epigenetics” and those drugs and find out why there is so much cancer today in young children.
So, please vote NO on the Chariho budget and force them all to confront their continuing failures.
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
