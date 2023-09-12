I am disappointed in the decision of Carolyn Light to resign from the Planning Board in Hopkinton. The Planning Board, which is a panel that has existed for decades, has a serious role in development. Development issues have legal and financial issues among other aspects.
I do note that different agendas concerning development issues have been on display in town through the decades. Besides the Planning Board, I am concerned with the state of town government. We have numerous vacancies on boards and commissions and multiple panels that don’t even meet!
The state has a responsibility to education. The Rhode Island Constitution gives the role of promoting education to the Rhode Island General Assembly. The assessable bases of the various cities and towns vary and their ability to support education through property taxes varies. The distinct Charlestown advantage in the assessable base is known by many. Out of 39 cities and towns, Charlestown has the fifth-lowest tax rate in the state, much lower than Hopkinton and Richmond. Regardless of debating whether Clay Johnson should have remained on the Chariho School Committee, Andrew McQuaide, a member of the Chariho School Committee from Charlestown, questioned Mr. Johnson’s contribution to Chariho’s finances discussion. Mr. McQuaide today is sitting on the Chariho School Committee, Mr. Johnson is not. What is his solution or position on the following: 1. What is your position on a credentialed outside management study of the school district? 2. What are your positions and ideas on getting fixed costs under control, which are at or around 83%? 3. What is your position on getting Chariho costs under control if you don’t support a credentialed outside management study? 4. Do you think the Chariho Omnibus Meeting should have a discussion of items other than the budget in progress? 5. Do you support the option with a single email address so the public can contact all School Committee members at once? and 6. Do you favor making it easier to get items on the School Committee agenda than it is now? Something to think about, Mr. McQuaide, and all School Committee members! Readers can contact me at 401-378-0914 or alternate 401-439-5120.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
