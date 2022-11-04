This summer the Charlestown Parks and Recreation Department combined two of their already recurring summer events, summer concerts and movie nights in the park, to make their Ninigret Summer Nights series. For five Thursday nights from June to August, Charlestown gathered in Ninigret Park to enjoy music, food trucks, and a movie all together to make for a fantastic night out for all ages.
When I worked for the department, one of my jobs was running the movie nights and sometimes concerts. I am so happy to see the developments this summer. The department succeeded in growing these events from 80 to 100 attendees, less for movie nights, to more in the 400s to 500s, right at a time when we needed to rejoin as a community. I saw people I hadn’t seen in years. The town did a wonderful job all around and I can’t wait for them to start back up next year.
Food was provided by Sunset Farm Food Truck, Tacofied, Gansett Poke, Saugy’s, Friskie Fries, The Cupcakory, Atomic Blonde Ice Cream, Scoops Ice Cream, and Del’s Frozen Lemonade.
Music was performed by the PreFab 4 (Beatles tribute), Run for Cover (high-energy cover band), Kayla Farnham/Frank Viele, (acoustic funk), Will Evans (folk and grassroots), and Forever Young (Neil Young tribute).
Each Ninigret Summer Night was capped off by a family-favorite movie including “Jaws,” “Spiderman – No Way Home,” “Encanto,” “The Sandlot” and “Meatballs.”
A big thank you to Parks and Recreation Director Vicky Hilton, her department, and everyone else who helped make these wonderful evenings in our local park happen. Just what our community was looking for this summer.
Last but not least, hello to fall and winter! Be sure to check out more great events planned by the Charlestown Parks and Recreation Department by checking their Facebook at facebook.com/Ctownrec/ or the town website at charlestownri.gov/parksandrec.
Cody Clarkin
Charlestown
The writer is the vice president of the Charlestown Town Council.
