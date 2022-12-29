My last letter for The Westerly Sun for 2022! I appreciate them for publishing my letters for 2022 including this one but 2023 is soon before me! I wish the staff and readers a Happy New Year! Readers can contact me directly at scottbillhirst@gmail.com, and for town business only scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org. Use 401-302-5972 for phone.
Christmas Day I worked and I note all those who worked that day. Sunday early afternoon, I attended the monthly meal provided by St. Pius X Church in Westerly. The Westerly Packing Company provided $10 gift cards. I thank them for this.
To help local individuals who may qualify I suggest they contact their local tax assessor for their eligibility on property tax relief. Certain categories of Hopkinton taxpayers may qualify. In Hopkinton the tax assessor is Tiana Zartman, who can be reached by using tiana.zartman@hopkintonri.org, with the important numbers for phone at 401-377-7780 and to fax 401-377-7780. I remind residents also to learn of various resources for help by contacting the United Way of Rhode Island at the three-digit number 211 or by email at info@unitedwayri.org and at their website.
The Chariho Regional School District has the saying “All Kids. All of the Time.” We need to remember that these children come from families of different types and financial circumstances including household budgets, which pay for part of the Chariho budget! Checking out their website is important. I am of course extremely pleased with the five new School Committee members we have, three of whom are from Hopkinton. Catherine Giusti from Hopkinton is now chairing the School Committee. In an email she told me she was declining my request for agenda items and other requests from other School Committee members. She wants to focus on the school budget issue. Interestingly in her email to me it states” I am hopeful that everyone decides to work collaboratively when it comes to all matters regarding Chariho, and our three towns.” The fact the Chariho School District does not work collaboratively with the Chariho community is quite clear, and notably in great part to two defeats of school budgets this year and three incumbent School Committee members being removed by the voters this past November. To dismiss those facts so casually is “politically delusional”! The position of Hopkinton and Richmond voters was “loud and clear” on these matters!
In closing, I ask Hopkinton residents “stay in touch”! Happy New Year!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.