Picture yourself at a local coffee shop sitting with friends or family. The discourse turns to local politics, and there is consensus on one point — why common-sense solutions to real problems facing Rhode Islanders can’t be accomplished. This scenario is not unique to you and replicates itself not just across the 39 cities and towns of Rhode Island, but across our nation. The time is now to do something about it.
The two major political parties have designed the system to restrict power to themselves, blocking new middle-ground ideas from taking root. An approach based on collaboration, compromise, conversation, trust, and a willingness to serve most of the American people (not just a party) seems foreign to them.
Not surprisingly, the two major political parties are doing an awful job. They’re using increasingly divisive rhetoric to demonize the other while becoming more extreme and divisive. They’re indoctrinating our friends, families and neighbors, changing the fabric of our communities by making the above coffee-shop conversations now nearly impossible.
I got involved with the Forward Party to help break this destructive cycle. The next great idea can come from either side of the aisle, irrespective of party letter. To move this country forward, we need elected officials who are brave enough to defy the political directives of their national parties and work to solve the problems plaquing their constituents.
The Forward Party is about listening to the community and finding bottom-up, local solutions. In doing so, we cultivate a sense of civic responsibility, developing our leaders on the ground.
I encourage you to get involved as a community leader, candidate for local office, volunteer, or as a concerned citizen. Help us to continue to grow the voice of the Forward Party here in Rhode Island. To join, go to www.ForwardParty.com/rhode_island and sign up. We will reach out to you to see how you wish to get involved.
Not left. Not right. Forward!
Jim Palmisciano
Richmond
The writer is the interim Rhode Island leader of the Forward Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.