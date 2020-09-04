Now that the Town Council confirmed Wilcox Library and Wilcox Park as owners of the Columbus statue, the library association’s committee has a difficult task ahead. Having my personal conundrum of being able to support points on both sides of the issue, one solution which acknowledges both our history and present-day insight may be to leave the statue up but with signage which addresses both sides of the issue.
The recent article quotes former town Council President Arthur Cottrell Jr. at the dedication ceremony on Oct. 12, 1949, as saying “It will always remind us that our town is keeping pace with a fast-changing world.” Leaving the statue up (maybe moving it to a less prominent park location) with appropriate signage at the statue, in the library and on the library website as to Columbus’ controversial history doesn’t deny our history but instead serves to educate and hopefully enlighten our future.
Debra Hanley
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.