This is a time to smile, a time to care.
A time for loved ones and a time to share.
A time for laughter, so try not to cry.
A time to look at the stars in the sky.
This is a time for love, a time to give.
A time to enjoy and a time to live.
It’s a time to listen as well as to speak.
A time to be stronger when you feel so weak.
It’s a time to reach out for someone’s hand.
A time to show them that you understand.
A time for happiness, a time to be glad.
A time to realize that life’s not so bad.
A time to sing a beautiful song.
Time to be forgiven when people do wrong.
It’s a time to pray to our Father above.
Time to be thankful for all of his love.
Before I end this poem,
I will leave you with this thought.
These gifts are given freely.
Not one can be bought.
So remember all of these,
I’m wishing just for you.
So have a Merry Christmas,
and may all your dreams come true.
Darleen E. Cornell Adams
Hope Valley
