As you may know, tax season is here and properties have been reassessed for 2022. I, for one, believe that taxes in Westerly are much too high.
If you think you own your home, try not paying your property taxes. We are renters in our own homes, doling out thousands of dollars a year to a town that serves 17,555 residents.
Interestingly there is a correlation between property taxes and the cost of public education. Property taxes for the year 2020 totaled $75,129,029, which is 64.2% of total revenues. The cost of public education was $63,366,203, which is 65.5% of total expenses. Compared to other revenue and expenses, these amounts are astronomical.
For the Comprehensive Annual Finance Report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, go here: https://www.westerlyri.gov/Archive/ViewFile/Item/101.
For the 2022 school year, there are six public schools serving 2,724 students in the Westerly School District. This makes the annual cost of education $27,580 per student (using the year 2020 public education expense). Does this seem right to you? If you have children in public school, or even if you do not, do you think each child is getting $27,580 worth of education every year?
Where is the money going? Is it possible that the public education system in Westerly can be streamlined so that costs are reduced to a reasonable, rational amount? Is it possible that there is a lot of waste of taxpayers funds, redundant and/or unnecessary administrative and other positions, and who knows what else?
Please consider this when you vote, next time, on funding for public education, and for any of the other governmental activities that cost us all dearly. It is time to stop wasteful spending, bloated administrations, and all the other nonsense that takes place in Westerly’s spending activities. Vote no on any increase in spending. And demand that the town administrators do a better job of eliminating waste, saving money, and lowering our taxes. And if they will not, vote someone in that will.
That said, Westerly’s reported fund balance for the year ending June 30, 2020, was $30,215,966. Why? Let’s make it right. Vote for reduced spending, lower taxes, and for honest, ethical people who support both.
Helpful websites:
Tax assessment appeal forms: https://westerlyri.gov/355/Assessment-Appeal-Forms
Residence exemption for the elderly: https://ecode360.com/31764024#31764024
Rhode Island tax appeal guidelines: https://www.hinckleyallen.com/publications/rhode-island-tax-appeal-guidelines/
2021 Rhode Island General Laws – Title 44 – Taxation: https://law.justia.com/codes/rhode-island/2021/title-44/chapter-44-5/section-44-5-2/
Westerly budget process: https://westerlyri.gov/668/Budget-Process
Exemption information and forms: https://www.westerlyri.gov/375/Exemption-Information-and-Forms
Also, from §229-2, Residence Exemption for the Elderly:
“This exemption is intended to relieve the tax burden for those in extreme financial hardship. It is not intended to preserve or enhance financial wealth. Any and all attempts should be made to satisfy the tax burden prior to application.”
Michael Randeau
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.