With ever-increasing sea level rise, freak floods, category 4 and 5 storms, forest fires, megadrought in the West, heat waves, and extinctions all due to human-caused climate change, we have got to get it right, and fast.
I must correct a previous letter-writer (Phil Gingerella, Sept. 21, “Global warming based on junk science”) claiming that climate science is junk science. He may think so, but I am not convinced that climate crisis exists simply by the words of Al Gore but by the conclusions of every science academy in the world (NASA has a list of almost 200), including the prestigious National Academy of Sciences (created by Abraham Lincoln to guide our nation).
A recent survey (http://www.jamespowell.org/) of tens of thousands of climate research papers concluded that 99.9% of climate scientists link a changing climate with our emissions of CO2.
The science all began with Ms. Eunice Foote in the 19th century, who filled identical glass tubes, one with air and one with CO2. Both left in the sun, the CO2-filled tube got hotter. Since then, 1.5 trillion tons of human-spewed CO2 have been added to our atmosphere. Satellites measure the additional trapped heat as equal to five atom bombs per second. Is it any wonder that the number of billion-dollar-plus climate disasters have increased five-fold since 1980?
Conservative analysts at Deloitte estimate future climate damages at hundreds of trillions dollars. And can you put a price tag on the human suffering that represents?
Let’s elect climate-sincere candidates to quickly transition to a clean energy economy. It’s our best shot. Our children and grandchildren depend on us.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles
