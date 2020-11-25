5G is unsafe.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hasn’t updated safety standards for radiofrequency radiation (RFR) since 1996. According to Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, the FCC is captured by the industry it is supposed to regulate. https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for- ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf
Recently, The City of Boston criticized the FCC for refusing to update standards, resenting the FCC’s lack of leadership as Bostonians with RFR-related health problems object to close placement of 5G small cell towers outside every 2 to 10 homes: https://ehtrust.org/boston-massachusetts-blasts-the-fcc-on-cell-phone-5g-cell-tower-safety/
Most medical doctors don’t know how to recognize, treat, or prevent the illnesses caused by Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs), a grouping which includes RFR. Fortunately, Continuing Medical Education credits are available to medical professionals in an upcoming EMF Medical Conference because illness from EMFs is rapidly growing: https://mdsafetech.org/2020/09/12/emf-medical-conference-2021/
You’ll be told, by sources misinformed by the FCC, that wireless radiation is harmless. But if you investigate, the FCC’s argument fails. Independent science, free of vested interests, shows biological damage including insomnia, metabolic disruption, cancer, DNA breaks, infertility, decreased learning, memory problems, depression, and weakened immunity.
On November 1, the New Hampshire Commission to Study the Environmental and Health Effects of Evolving 5G Technology released its final report to Governor Sununu. The majority supported 15 recommendations, including reducing public exposure to cellphones and wireless devices, replacing Wi-Fi in schools and libraries with superior wired connections, protecting trees and bees, and establishing radiation-free zones.
https://ehtrust.org/new-hampshire-state-report-on-health-and-environmental-effects-of-5g-and-wireless-radiation/
Stop 5G now.
Stephen Dahl
Kingston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.