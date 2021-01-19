On Jan. 22, the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will enter into force. Although the United States and the 8 other nuclear countries have not signed on to this treaty, it has been ratified by 51 countries, which it needed for enforcement.
The treaty prohibits nations from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling , using or threatening to use nuclear weapons or allowing nuclear weapons to be stationed on their territories.
A nation that possesses nuclear weapons may join the treaty so long as it agrees to destroy them in accordance with a legally binding, time-bound plan.
Most people have forgotten that nuclear weapons continue to be a big part of our military arsenal. There are 13,400 nuclear weapons in the current global stockpile. All of them are many times more powerful that those used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. These weapons are the most inhumane and indiscriminate weapons ever created. They breed fear and mistrust among nations. In 2020 the U.S. nuclear budget was $35.4 billion with a projected $494 billion project to be spent in the next 10 years. That money could be used for health care, education, disaster relief, environmental concerns and other desperately needed social services. Nuclear weapons are immoral and have been condemned by every major faith tradition.
At one time nuclear weapons possession was considered a deterrent for other countries. However the unprecedented amount of weapons and the insecurity of many nations could easily result in an accidental use of these weapons.
Converting our nuclear weapons manufacturing to production of renewable energy sources should be the highest priority. Employees of companies that produce these death-dealing weapons can be retrained and hired to develop and produce more life-giving products including wind turbines, solar panels and electric cars.
We need to support the efforts to have the countries that possess nuclear weapons begin the process of dismantling their weapons of mass destruction and join the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Pressure from constituents to their Congressional representatives will help push this forward. For more information on this existential threat and what you can do, please see the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons at www.ICANw.org, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.
Madeline Labriola
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice group.
