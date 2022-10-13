As the former chairman of the Charter Revision Commission in 2016, I would like to address one of the questions the Town Council has placed on the ballot this year. In 2016 we tried to offer the voters a chance to revise council terms. We asked voters to approve four-year staggered terms with two consecutive term limits. However, the then-solicitor broke our proposal into two separate questions. Our fear was we would have what we have today: the possibility of a whole new council.
While some may think this advantageous, I would like to point out how this is negative. People elected to positions of power have rules and procedures they must follow, whether from state or local authorities. There are many things that must be learned. Having staggered terms allows those already there to break in those newly seated (not to their opinions, but how things work). While everyone may think they are going to change the world, it doesn’t happen that way. Change takes time. It also takes a great deal of knowledge that is learned over time.
Westerly voters now have an opportunity to approve four-year staggered terms. This will create more continuity in our government. There will always be things our governing body does that some will disagree with, but this is true whether they have two-year or four-year terms. That is just the way it is. Some say it will allow us to get rid of those we do not like more quickly. However, it also opens the door to dismissing those we agree with more quickly. It works both ways.
I urge the voters to approve the question allowing four-year staggered terms. I believe it will create a more stable Town Council.
Larry Cioppa
Westerly
