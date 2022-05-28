Excellent comments about the outrageous costs of college and administrators’ salaries (“Time to go after Big College’s soaring costs,” May 26). Go to a community college for a fraction of the costs and get a high-paying job in two years.
Ultimately the fate of four-year colleges is numbered.
Jim Cotton
Westerly
