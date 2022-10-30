My support for Victoria Gu started when I received a well-written, two-page, single-spaced letter from her that outlined her reasons to run for the Rhode Island 38th District Senate seat, stating her qualifications and priorities if elected.
I have never received a letter from a candidate like this one. It did not come across as a sales pitch, but instead projected sincerity. My husband volunteered to canvass for her, and was impressed with her organizational and tech skills.
A well-run campaign is the mark of a good candidate. I joined the effort and found working with Victoria to be a privilege. She is intelligent, articulate, gentle and focused and I share her concerns about the environment, affordable housing, education and economic development. She is the kind of leader who is so needed right now in our state and country. Please consider her for office.
Penny Parsekian
Westerly
