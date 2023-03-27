I have been a resident in the town of Hopkinton for 30 years and I have never felt so forgotten as a taxpayer. I am voting “no” on April 4 because this is my only recourse to hopefully stop the insanity. One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the inflated budgets, which don’t equate to a strong performing school despite what some Friends of Chariho want you to believe. The school administration has admitted their goal is to collect as much money as they can and when there is a surplus it just gets spent. More money doesn’t fix issues or produce a better education for our children in the Chariho district, which the recent test scores show.
83% of the current $57 million budget is fixed costs (salaries and benefits) and that needs to change in order to develop a responsible budget. Great performing teachers are important, teaching children the proper academics so they can be successful is critical, and fiscally responsible budgets presented with transparency to the taxpayer are also important. In the town of Hopkinton, the recent assessments have increased your property value up to 30% and we won’t know our town tax rate until June. In Hopkinton, 75 cents of every dollar of your taxes goes to fund Chariho. Any increase in this budget affects your taxes and limits the town’s ability to provide their services. I recently retired and have a limited budget moving forward and the high taxes in this district forces me to make other household cuts and makes me think about if I can really afford to live in Hopkinton in the future.
On April 4 I will vote “no” for the lack of respect of who pays the bill. I will vote “no” until a responsible budget is presented and one that treats the support staff (who are the lowest paid in the state) the same as the teachers. I will vote “no” until the Marxist CRT curriculum, pick your gender discussions, and porn and gender queer books in the libraries are all addressed properly.
In closing, I appreciate all folks who serve on the School Committee because I know you have a difficult task. I encourage the new members to forge ahead despite the opposition and I am thankful it isn’t 11 against 1 anymore.
God bless America, our children, and the forgotten taxpayers.
Scott Irwin
Hope Valley
