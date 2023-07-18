Here’s a “heads up” for the anti-gun lobby in Rhode Island. Another idea to stop the murders and violence committed by a gun has been brought forth by a former president of the Rhode Island School Principals Association, Mr. Joseph Crawley. His proposal is to simply repeal the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Mr. Crawley outlines the purpose of the 2nd Amendment and why it was originally included in the Constitution but it is no longer needed now that we have a standing military. (LOL)
Mr. Crawley is obviously so naive that he believes that the 2nd Amendment is responsible for all of the outrageous increases in the murder rates and crime waves that are holding the major cities hostage in this country. Mr. Crawley had better wake up and smell the roses! Gangsters and crooks don’t give a hoot about the 2nd Amendment. What they care about is the multimillion-dollar drug trafficking business that they are running in the inner cities and ghettos in our country.
It’s drug use and drug trafficking that’s killing our young and responsible for Black on Black murders in America Mr. Crawley, not the 2nd Amendment. If you truly believe what you are saying why don’t you step down from your principal’s pedestal and march your dumb butt out into the ghetto to comfort a weeping mother crying over the dead body of her murdered teenage son or daughter. Promise her and the other innocent mothers and fathers that you are fighting to stop these murders because you intend to have the 2nd Amendment repealed. But, you had better remember that, there are consequences if you insult a person’s intelligence!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.