Here we go again using the age old tired argument, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” James Mageau (“Dems trying to use shootings to seize our guns,” April 22) tries to reinforce this MAGA far-right argument by conflating abortion, cars and gun violence. The premise for his illogical logic is that “a human being is always in control and responsible for what’s doing the killing.” By citing a bunch of 2020 statistics, he deduces that progressive radicals are trying to disarm the American public. Mr. Mageau disregards the fact that according to the CDC, gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in the United States. As usual, gun proponents cry about their rights to own guns ( any, and all types) being infringed upon, however, they are the first to claim that women should have no rights or say over their own body. “I want my rights, yours be damned!” A record 63% of Americans are dissatisfied with U.S. gun laws and believe that they should be stricter. 62% of American adults believe abortions should be legal. Those who have lost a loved one to gun violence want action, which is what the Rhode Island General Assembly is trying to give us.
However, Westerly Town Councilor Philip Overton thinks we’re safe enough in Rhode Island and touts the state’s having the fourth-lowest homicide rate in the nation as good enough (Protecting law-abiding citizens’ 2A rights, April 16). Why not strive to be first? Overton said that the 2022 law making it a felony for an individual to possess any semi-automatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition has led to confusion and hardship for law-abiding gun owners. Who’s confused and about what? And, where and what kind of hardship? Mr. Overton, this is a bunch of crock! Actually, I’m confused. How many more than 10 bullets does it take to kill a classroom of unsuspecting school children? Or, how many more than 10 bullets were used at Sandy Hook? Also, I would pose the question, should our lawmakers legislate for those who do as they please regardless of the law? Overton thinks that those who commit most homicides in the state wouldn’t obey the law anyway. So, why should we even try to pass any gun-related bills? What an asinine argument! Rhode Island cannot get complacent in their thinking and legislating.
As Mr. Joseph Sciarillo said in his letter (“We need to limit or repeal the 2nd Amendment,” April 19), “we are, none of us, safe anywhere. Even most gun owners are willing to limit and restrict guns to increase public safety.” I would add the word “reasonable” ... most reasonable gun owners. It doesn’t seem like either Mr. Mageau or Mr. Overton fall into that category.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
