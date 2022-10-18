On Friday of last week, Bulldog Nation and all of the Westerly/Stonington/Pawcatuck areas (and beyond) woke to the sad and shocking news of the passing of a local icon.
Those who knew or listened to Chris DiPaola knew that one of his comic heroes and one of his funniest (but not especially good) impressions was of the “I get no respect” Rodney Dangerfield. I say the impression was not all that good with love, but for me, at least, it beat the heck out of the image I have of Chris in the ridiculously oversized cowboy hat that he was known to don for his “Rootin’ Tootin’ Cowboy ” bits. Both brought a smile and a laugh to so many over so many years.
As many have said since Friday, Chris was a larger than life personality. He was, and he was like nobody’s business. He was loud, “crazy,” gregarious and outgoing. But, he was also madly in love. In love with his family and his many lifelong friends, in love with radio and in love with his community. He was also kind, welcoming and supportive of educators and education.
There was hardly an event, an opening, or a celebration anywhere in town that one could attend without seeing Chris. Under his tent with his trademark skinny microphone. And from across the crowd he would always spot people he knew and coerce them into joining him at the mic or at least giving a statement. You could try to avoid making eye contact with him, but he would always find you. Every time. And he always was the one with the most energy and enthusiasm.
Chris and WBLQ have served as the steady presence and voice of this area so many times over so many years and often under very trying circumstances. Through many storms and police incidents, charity drives, and most importantly to the district, as we navigated almost two-and-a-half years of a global pandemic. He and Frank, Loren, D.J. and the rest of the ‘BLQ crew (including Wolfman Zack) were always a phone call away and never hesitated to give us every opportunity to share the latest information and updates with listeners as we all worked through unprecedented challenges. We also knew we would see Chris at our virtual graduations, senior class car parades and other events that we put together in an effort to give our kids as normal a senior send-off as we possibly could. Again, he’d be loud, “crazy” and corny, but also selflessly committed to pitching in with these efforts. It mattered to him because he knew it mattered to his community.
At graduation last spring, we asked our WHS graduating seniors, regardless of what was coming next for them or where they would go to school or work, to consider taking up the mantle of service; to consider that, in ways large and small we can all be of service to each other and to our communities and we can all take actions that leave things better than we found them. Chris DiPaola lived, and in fact, personified this idea. From a young age he loved radio and dreamed of one day owning a station, a dream that he worked hard to realize. But he was also all about supporting and serving his community, its small businesses, and its causes by using his platform and driven by his love of his hometown to do so.
“Icon” may be a word that is overused. Not in this case. Not in the case of Chris DiPaola.
Rodney may have come up short in the respect department, but not Chris. He was loved and respected and will always be remembered for his service to Westerly.
RIP Crazy Chris DiPaola and our sincere condolences to the many friends and family he leaves behind.
Mark Garceau is the superintendent of schools in Westerly.
