I live on Collins Avenue, and since 7 a.m. I have been looking across the street at a crew of 6 guys who appear to be standing around, while one guy is in a hole.
There are five vehicles and a small backhoe. Understandably, someone has to dig the hole and someone has to fix the leak.
I would think such leaks are common and that two guys could easily handle the job.
Jim Cotton
Westerly
